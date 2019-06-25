Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar recreate Tip Tip Barsa Pani for Sooryavanshi, share a singin’ in the rain pic

Actor Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have started shooting for Tip Tip Barsa Pani’s remake, which will be featured in their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Katrina shared their first pic together from the film’s sets.

“Singing in the rain. #sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty @farahkhankunder,” she captioned a black-and-white picture of the two. The photo shows them with towels on their heads, sharing a big laugh. She shared another similar picture on her Instagram stories as well.

Akshay recently shared a post on Instagram about recreating the song for the upcoming film, directed by Rohit Shetty. “It would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated #TipTipBarsaPaani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career and I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way,” Akshay wrote in a post that did not include any mention of Raveen Tandon, on whom the song was also picturised.

Several fans called out Akshay for not giving Raveena due credit. Many people trolled him actor for calling it a song that defined his career without giving Raveena the due credit for the track. “Akki we love you but for once don’t forget to give the due credit to Raveena. The song was a hit not just because of you. Also I was not a huge fan of Raveena but Katrina can never recreate what she did,” one user tweeted. Another fan wrote, “Sir with due respect, no one remembers that you were also there in that song.”

The song was originally featured in hit film Mohra, also starring Suniel Shetty and Naseeruddin Shah. Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:34 IST