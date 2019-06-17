Twinkle Khanna shares loved-up pic with Akshay Kumar, says my glass ‘feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around

Actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna often engage in fun banter on social media. Actor-turned-writer and filmmaker Twinkle loves to take gentle digs at her actor husband but made an exception as she shared a candid picture with the actor, calling him a hunk.

Twinkle shared a picture of them enjoying a drink together and captioned it, “My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around:) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz.” She can be seen teasing him as he smiles at her in the picture.

My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around:) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz pic.twitter.com/8dIJT1sgXP — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 17, 2019

Akshay is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, set to release next year. It will star Sikandar Kher as an antagonist. His stepfather Anupam Kher wrote a note for him on Twitter on Monday. “Dear @sikandarkher! It was wonderful to see you working with two of my favourite self made people. Both #RohitShetty & @akshaykumar are prime examples of great success through hard work & discipline. #Sooryavanshi will be a life changing movie & an eternal #LifeLesson for you,” he wrote along with a picture of him with Akshay, Rohit and Sikandar.

Dear @sikandarkher! It was wonderful to see you working with two of my favourite self made people. Both #RohitShetty & @akshaykumar are prime examples of great success through hard work & discipline. #Sooryavanshi will be a life changing movie & an eternal #LifeLesson for you.👍 pic.twitter.com/Pmr9SoPGo9 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 17, 2019

Akshay had teased his fans a few days before by sharing a picture of himself hanging from a flying helicopter. He wrote, “Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision.”

Sooryavanshi is fourth in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe that began with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, followed by Singham 2 and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. It was earlier set to release on Eid, 2020 but Salman Khan himself shared its new release date to avoid clash with his own film, Inshallah. He wrote, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty. Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.”

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty



Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

