Akshay Kumar has at least 350 pairs of shoes, pants in colours of rainbow, says wife Twinkle Khanna in hilarious video

Actor Akshay Kumar and his author wife Twinkle Khanna are known for their fun and quirky relationship. A new video from the recent HT India’s Most Stylish Awards shows them at their hilarious best.

After the awards ceremony, Twinkle and Akshay were asked to react on winning the Most Stylish Author and HT Hottest Trendsetter (Male) awards, respectively. “Ji, bahut accha lagta hai jab aisa koi important aur stylish award milta hai aapko toh bahut accha lagta hai (It feels very good when you receive an important and stylish award.),” Akshay said. Twinkle was quick to pull his leg for it. “Why are you giving a speech like you are pradhan mantri?,” Twinkle asks him.

Watch the video here:

When asked how much Twinkle influences his styles, Akshay said 100%. Twinkle disagreed saying, “Not at all. He has more shoes than me. He’s got pants pink, green, lilac, dark purple, yellow.” Akshay said, “Didn’t you tell me to buy that?” Twinkle replied, “I did but I didn’t tell you to buy the whole rainbow.”

Twinkle then asked Akshay’s team member how many shoes Akshay has. Twinkle guessed that he has at least 350 pairs. “No, no. Tina! This is Hindustan Times awards not gup maarne wala award,” Akshay said.

The two were then asked to reveal who takes longer to get ready. Twinkle said, “I do. He is very quick but he also has a room that is dedicated to his clothes. It is altered to his fashion sense. He has got 11 people who help him get ready, I have no one. So yeah, I do take a bit longer but in the circumstances it is understandable.”

Twinke and Akshay have been married for 18 years and are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 14:32 IST