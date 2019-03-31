Akshay Kumar shocked Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna with blood on his shirt at HT Most Stylish. See pics

Actor Akshay Kumar is known for pulling pranks on his co-stars and he did not spare his family either at the HT India’s Most Stylish on Friday. Akshay scared his wife Twinkle Khanna and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia with a blood soaked shirt at the event.

Dimple was joined by actor Sunny Leone on stage to present the HT Hottest Trendsetter (Male) award. Dimple made a heartwarming announcement when she said that ‘her son’ Akshay had won the award.

When Akshay arrived to receive his award, he, too, called Dimple his mother. She then had to put an award pin on his lapel. When she tried to pin it, Akshay recoiled in pain and said that she had stabbed him by mistake. He opened his jacket to reveal a white T-shirt soaked in blood. He put his hand on it and showed the blood to everyone, establishing that it was indeed fresh.

Dimple was in a state of shock on seeing the blood and Twinkle, who was sitting in the audience, also looked concerned on seeing the blood on his shirt. However, Akshay did not scare them for too long and soon revealed that the blood was fake. Dimple looked relieved and Akshay gave her a big hug. Check out pictures:

Akshay Kumar with Dimple Kapadia on stage. ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo )

Akshay reveals that he was playing a prank on everyone. ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo )

Akshay gives Dimple a hug as Sunny Leone looks on. ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo )

Twinkle Khanna at the awards. ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo )

Twinkle also won the HT Most Stylish Author award. Upon receiving the award, Twinkle said everything that Akshay is, ‘is because of the woman standing behind him’.

Akshay’s latest film, Kesari is doing well at the box office. He is currently filming Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan and will soon begin working on Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha. He also has Sooryavanshi with Rohit Shetty and an Amazon Prime Original, Fire.

