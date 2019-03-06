Twinkle Khanna’s fuming after Akshay Kumar’s fire stunt, says ‘Come home and I will kill you’. Here’s his reaction

The world may be applauding actor Akshay Kumar for a daredevil fire stunt during the launch of his upcoming web show, but his wife Twinkle Khanna is fuming. It didn’t help that she got to know on social media that her actor husband had moments ago set himself on fire.

Reacting to his tweet about the event, Twinkle wrote, “Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe.” Akshay, too, had an interesting reply. “Now that’s something I’d actually be afraid of ,” he tweeted.

Now that’s something I’d actually be afraid of 😬 https://t.co/cqCqXDrbSs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Akshay Kumar entered the venue of the launch of his web series in his own style - he performed a live fire stunt on stage. With parts of his body on fire, he walked the stage. As the organisers said later that all required permissions had been taken and all safety criteria followed.

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning 😉@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Speaking at the event, he later said, “Action is within me, I call myself a stuntman first and then an actor.” He had also revealed that his son Aarav inspired him to make his digital debut. “If I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that’s what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them,” Akshay said.

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his ambitious period drama Kesari and will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

