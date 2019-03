Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sara Ali Khan wishes her with glam pic, Sonam Kapoor sends love to her ‘baby Jannu’

Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday had her family and colleagues lining up to wish the actor. Janhvi, who turns 22 on Wednesday, had cousin Sonam Kapoor wishing her with a throwback photo and a heartfelt wish. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback image where she is seen holding baby Janhvi in her lap

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi’s colleague also wished the actor with a gorgeous photo. “Happiest birthday Janhvi Kapoor, Have an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead,” she wrote.

Currently shooting for her next Kargil Girl in Lucknow, Janhvi decided to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi a day before her birthday. In pictures that have made their way online, she is seen dressed in a white chikankari salwar suit. She is also seen enjoying some street food. “Some dreams do come true,” she wrote along with a picture from her Varanasi visit.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s remake of Marathi hit Sairat – Dhadak. She is working on the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, India’s first ever woman combat pilot.

Janhvi will also work with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Karan Johar’s Takht.

.Also read: Akshay Kumar sets himself on fire at The End launch, says he’s a stuntman first and actor later

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 09:04 IST