Akshay Kumar sets himself on fire at The End launch, says he’s a stuntman first and actor later

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his ambitious period drama Kesari, made yet another grand announcement Tuesday evening and revealed that he will be part of a new Amazon Prime Original. Akshay entered the venue in his own style - he performed a live fire stunt on stage.

Speaking at the event, he later said, “Action is within me, I call my self a stuntman first and then an actor.”

Akshay Kumar walked on stage while on fire. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Akshay Kumar announces his digital debut in style. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

He also said he decided to work for the digital platform because of his son. “My Son Aarav wanted me to work on digital platform and here I am.” Titled The End, the web series will air on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. It’s going to be a fun and entertaining story. It’s fiction yet a human story. I can’t talk much about it at the moment. But it will have me doing a lot of action,” Akshay added about the upcoming series.

Akshay said in a statement, “I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work and throughout my career, have tried to tell unique stories, work with break-through talent and be part of disruptive and high quality story-telling. Together, Abundantia and I have created some of my most memorable roles in films like Baby, Airlift and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and their passion towards their films and projects is incredible. From the very concept of the show, I am working very closely with Vikram and his team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can’t wait to start rolling for this action adventure series that will be Amazon Original for global audiences. The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. And if I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that’s what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them”.”

Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Nawazuddin Siddiqqui are already working in digital space while Shah Rukh Khan’s company is producing a Netflix show.

Earlier in the day, Akshay shared the first poster of Rohit Shetty’s next Sooryavanshi where he is seen playing a cop. “From Rohit Shetty’s police universe, get ready for the fire-packed ‘Sooryavanshi’, releasing on Eid 2020,” Akshay tweeted on Tuesday. The film, backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar.

The actor’s Kesari will release on this Holi. The actor has multiple films lined up for the release.

