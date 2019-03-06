Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: Jon Snow, Daenerys, Arya feel the fear as Night King arrives for final battle

The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us. Come April and the world will witness the epic battle between the living and the dead.

A new trailer for the eighth season was dropped by HBO on Tuesday. It opens with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) looking fearful as she sees something. Soon, she begins running. We also see Varys looking fearful as he takes refuge with women and children in a bunker of sorts.

As the under 2-minute trailer progresses, we are shown all the prominent characters -- Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) among many others, in various stages of preparation. The final confrontation between the humans and the undead is about to begin.

A fearful Arya Stark.

Arya is all prepared to fight.

Jon and Daenerys rally behind their troops, Jaime reiterates his commitment to fight for the living. Everyone else waits in anticipation. The premonition of death is everywhere. For the first time, many characters like Sansa get to see Daenerys’ dragons.

Sansa Stark sees the dragons.

Sansa reflects on how things will play out.

The battle is about to begin.

As the trailer ends, we see the army of the living, arrayed in the war field as the final shot shows just the legs of a zombie horse/dragon. The mood is dark and so is the trailer, quite literally.

Cersei Lannister too is awaiting the outcome of the upcoming battle.

Only recently, Entertainment Weekly had unveiled 16 new covers for their upcoming issue, which will be a celebration of the final season of Game of Thrones. The final season of the series will premiere on April 14. Multiple spin-offs are in various stages of development.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 09:11 IST