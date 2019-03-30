HT India’s Most Stylish: Akshay Kumar says he was offered Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, regrets turning it down

Actor Akshay Kumar made a confession at the HT India’s Most Stylish awards in Mumbai on Friday. When hosts Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte asked him which film he had not seen yet, he said, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He said that he was offered the lead role in the film but had to turn it down.

“Actually, I regret not doing that film. It was Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. I was offered that film but I opted for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara,” he said. “That’s the film I am very guilty of not doing it and not watching also,” he added.

The film eventually went to Farhan Akhtar who played Olympian Milkha Singh, often called the ‘Flying Sikh. It was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also starred Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi and Pavan Malhotra. The film was a commercial and critical hit. Farhan won several awards for his work in the film including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Akshay won the HT Hottest Trendsetter (Male) award at the HT India’s Most Stylish. He received the award from his mother-in-law and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. She introduced him on stage as her son.

Akshay’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna also won the HT Most Stylish Author award. Talking about her husband at the event, Twinkle said, “Everything he is, is because of the woman standing behind him.”

Akshay’s latest film Kesari is doing well at the box office. He is now working on Good News, Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi and an Amazon Prime Show, Fire.

