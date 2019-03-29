HT India’s Most Stylish: Watch Ranveer Singh dance with Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana on stage

Actor Ranveer Singh knows how to make any party come alive. He made the night his own once again as he danced with Akshay Kumar at the HT India’s Most Stylish awards in Mumbai on Friday.

Ranveer and Akshay matched dance steps as Ayushmann Khurrana sang some hit retro numbers. They were also joined on stage by Ayushmann’s brother, Apaarshakti. Watch the video here:

Ranveer wore a neon yellow outfit and white frame sunglasses to the event. Akshay, too, looked handsome in a T-shirt and a sharp black jacket. He completed his look with wide-frame glasses. Ayushmann brought in the bling with his shiny jacket.

Catch all the LIVE updates from HT India’s Most Stylish here.

Ayushmann won the Fever 104 Award for Style Innovation award at the event. Ranveer handed the HT Most Stylish Director Male to Rohit Shetty. Akshay’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna won the HT Most Stylish Author award.

Other big winners of the night were Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who took home the HT Most Stylish Couple award. Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman won the HT Style Hall of Fame award. Kartik Aaryan won the HT Most Stylish Youth Icon award and Sonakshi Sinha won the HT Style Game-changer.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 23:44 IST