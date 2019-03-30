Ranveer Singh imitates Kapil Dev’s bowling action onstage at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh was in the Kapil Dev mode from his upcoming film ’83 at Friday’s HT India’s Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai. The actor, who won the HT India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award 2019, received his award from former cricketer Kapil Dev. He walked up to the stage and imitated the cricketer’s bowling action.

Dressed in a neon yellow suit, paired with white-framed glasses, Ranveer looked excited as ever. He hugged Kapil before accepting his award and said, “Abhi to party shuru hui hai, Mic mere haath mei aaya hai. I feel amazing accepting award from the legend, Kapil Dev. How am I going to look this handsome, he is the next character I am playing. I am hoping to make him proud.”

HT India’s Most Stylish awards were a star-studded affair with Bollywood marking its presence in a major way. Present at the function were stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu among many others.

On Friday, Ranveer also launched his independent music record label named IncInk. He has collaborated with filmmaker Navzar Eranee and DJ Cheetah for the project. Ranveer is also busy preparing for ‘83 on India’s cricket World Cup win in 1983. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin among others.

Ranveer has been enjoying a golden run at the box office. His last two films, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy were major hits.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 10:20 IST