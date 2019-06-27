Raveena Tandon responds to Akshay Kumar remaking Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Katrina Kaif: ‘I love new remixes’

Actor Raveena Tandon, who featured in the hit 90s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani, has reacted to her co-star Akshay Kumar remaking the song for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif and said that it sounds superb. Akshay announced that he will recreate the hit Mohra song for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film and will feature in it.

Talking to SpotBoye, Raveena said, “Sounds Superb, I love new remixes.”

“I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way,” Akshay had tweeted earlier this month.

Reacting to the tweet, several fans called out Akshay for not giving Raveena due credit. People also trolled the actor for calling it a song that defined his career without giving Raveena the due credit for the track. “Akki we love you but for once don’t forget to give the due credit to Raveena. The song was a hit not just because of you. Also I was not a huge fan of Raveena but Katrina can never recreate what she did,” one user tweeted. Another fan wrote, “Sir with due respect, no one remembers that you were also there in that song.”

The original song featured in the 1994 film Mohra, also starring Suniel Shetty and Naseeruddin Shah.

Marking the first collaboration of Akshay and Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit screens on March 27, 2020. .

