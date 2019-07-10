Salman Khan gets a dance class from Prabhudheva, grooves to Urvasi with Sudeep. Watch

Actor Salman Khan has become quite regular on the social media and has been keeping his fans entertained one candid video at a time. He has now shared a video of him grooving with choreographer-turned-filmmaker Prabhudheva on the latter’s hit number Urvasi from the 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan.

Salman shared the video of himself shaking a leg beside Prabhudheva, South actor Sudeep and producer Sajid Nadiadwala and captioned it, “Dance class from the master himself . . Prabhu Deva.” Salman starts late but makes an effort to dance to the music while introducing his own funny gestures, which invites loud cheers from the audience (not in the frame). The hit song also featured in Kadhalan’s Hindi version, Humse Hai Muqabala.

The video is possibly from the making of Dabangg 3, being directed by Prabhudheva. Salman will return to play his most iconic characters, Chulbul Pandey whereas South star Sudeep plays the antagonist.

Sonakshi Sinha will also return to play Rajjo in the film and has been shooting for the same. Dimple Kapadia, who plays Chulbul’s mother in the original, will also return in a full-fledged role. The third installment is said to be a prequel to the original and will revolve around how Chulbul Pandey became the cop he is.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source had revealed, “In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look.” The source added, “While it’s Rajjo in the current era, the flashback features another actress.”

Late veteran actor Vinod Khanna had played Chulbul’s father in the original. The team recently introduced his brother Pramod Khanna as his replacement in Dabangg 3. The film is set to release on December 20 this year.

