'Mumbai's rain is beautiful, enjoy it': Mayor Ritu Tawade amid IMD warnings

When asked about her views on the repeated monsoon alerts in the city, Tawade said, "It's the rainy season now, so there will be a yellow alert, a red alert, and an orange alert. Mumbai's rain is beautiful. People should enjoy it but follow all the safety rules and norms."

Speaking about the repeated weather warnings, Tawade said that alerts are a normal part of the monsoon season and urged residents to remain cautious while enjoying the rains.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade has said people should "enjoy" the city's rain while following safety norms, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to issue monsoon alerts amid heavy rainfall across Maharashtra.

Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed the city for the past few days as the IMD issued a yellow alert and water level in the Tansa Lake reached 62% of the reservoir's capacity, HT reported.

Continued rainfall across the region has improved the city's reservoir levels.

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Weather update for today According to the IMD's official website, an active western disturbance is affecting northwest India, and another is likely to affect the region later this week. Above-normal rainfall, with fairly widespread to widespread activity, is expected to prevail over Maharashtra this week.

The monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards and remain near its normal position for much of the week. Meanwhile, a weak offshore trough at mean sea level is expected to extend from south Gujarat to Karnataka during parts of the week, influencing weather conditions over Maharashtra.

West-southwesterly winds are expected to blow across Mumbai today at speeds of up to 29.6 km/h. Moderate rainfall of 5-15 mm per hour is forecast, with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. A generally cloudy sky is expected to prevail throughout the day.

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Most of western Maharashtra has been placed under a yellow alert, while the central region of the state, along with Vidarbha, is not under any monsoon warning.

The IMD forecast is expected to remain in effect until August 5.