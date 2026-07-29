Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for public participation to make single-use plastic ban effective

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the effective implementation of the ban on single-use plastic cannot be achieved through government efforts alone and requires active public participation, awareness and cooperation from every citizen. He urged people to turn the campaign against single-use plastic into a mass movement to realise the goal of making Uttarakhand free from single-use plastic. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (@pushkardhami X)

According to a state government press release, the Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a state-level consultation workshop on the effective implementation and enforcement of the single-use plastic ban, organised on the occasion of World Tiger Day.

Dhami also released tiger-themed paintings and postcards during the event and honoured individuals for their contributions to wildlife conservation and for displaying courage during incidents involving human-wildlife conflict.

He said the workshop represented a collective commitment to ensuring a cleaner, greener and safer future for coming generations. Calling tigers a symbol of India's rich biodiversity and ecological balance, he said protecting forests was essential for safeguarding wildlife and maintaining environmental equilibrium.

CM links plastic-free campaign with conservation efforts The Chief Minister said single-use plastic has emerged as a serious threat to rivers, forests, soil, water sources and wildlife. Plastic waste discarded in forest areas is often consumed by animals, adversely affecting their health, he said, adding that a strong and decisive campaign against single-use plastic was necessary to protect forests, rivers and wildlife.

Dhami said the state government is carrying out awareness drives along with inspection and enforcement measures to ensure effective implementation of the ban. Special campaigns are also being undertaken to make the Char Dham pilgrimage routes and major tourist destinations free from plastic, while scientific management and recycling of plastic waste are being promoted.

Appeals to citizens, tourists and industry The Chief Minister urged citizens to adopt cloth bags, jute products and other environmentally friendly alternatives instead of single-use plastic. He also appealed to pilgrims and tourists visiting Uttarakhand not to leave plastic or other waste at natural and religious sites.

Calling for wider participation, Dhami urged industries to adopt eco-friendly packaging and modern recycling technologies. He also encouraged young people to spread awareness through schools, colleges, gram sabhas, self-help groups and social organisations.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that suggestions emerging from the consultation workshop would further strengthen enforcement of the single-use plastic ban and support Uttarakhand's efforts to become a single-use plastic-free state, the government press release stated.