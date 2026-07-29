Punjab CM Sehat Yojana covers ₹37.3 crore respiratory treatment for 14,032 patients in 6 months

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) has provided cashless treatment worth ₹37.30 crore to 14,032 patients suffering from chronic lung diseases and other respiratory conditions in just over six months, according to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA). With a focus on awareness, the program underscores the need for early intervention in tackling lung health issues among the state's population. (Naveen Sharma)

The data, covering the period between January 8 and July 21, 2026, shows that adults and senior citizens accounted for more than 80% of all respiratory treatment cases under the scheme, indicating that chronic lung diseases are increasingly affecting the state's working-age population alongside the elderly.

Adults and senior citizens account for majority of cases According to the SHA, 14,032 patients received cashless treatment for chronic lung diseases, thoracic surgeries and respiratory care under the state government's universal healthcare scheme. Claims worth ₹37.30 crore were settled during the period.

The figures show that 5,559 patients in the 36-60 age group underwent treatment, while another 5,659 senior citizens above 60 years also received hospital care. Together, these two categories accounted for over 80% of all respiratory treatment episodes covered under the scheme.

Besides them, 2,522 young adults and 292 children also availed specialised respiratory care.

Gender-wise, 8,345 men received treatment worth ₹22.79 crore, while 5,684 women underwent treatment costing ₹14.50 crore. Three beneficiaries from the 'Other' gender category also availed cashless healthcare under the scheme.

The monthly trend showed sustained demand for specialised respiratory services. Treatment cases increased from 1,332 in January to 2,509 in April, the highest during the reporting period. Although June recorded 2,004 treatment episodes, it registered the highest treatment value at ₹6.73 crore, indicating more complex and expensive respiratory procedures.

Minister urges early diagnosis and timely treatment Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the figures underline the growing need for awareness about respiratory diseases.

"People often ignore persistent cough or breathlessness, assuming it is temporary or a part of ageing. Unfortunately, chronic lung diseases progress silently and by the time many patients seek treatment, significant damage has already occurred. Breathlessness should never be ignored. Early treatment can save lungs, lives and livelihoods," he said.

The minister urged smokers, industrial workers and people exposed to dust and pollution to seek medical advice if symptoms persist. He also stressed avoiding tobacco, reducing exposure to polluted environments and undergoing regular health check-ups for those living with chronic respiratory conditions.

According to the government, the scheme has helped eligible patients receive hospital treatment without worrying about arranging large sums of money upfront, while early diagnosis, tobacco cessation, workplace protection and timely medical care remain key to preventing severe lung disease and major thoracic surgeries.