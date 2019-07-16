Taapsee Pannu’s sly dig at Kabir Singh while mentioning a brutal murder raises Twitter’s ire, she says it was sarcastic

Actor Taapsee Pannu has taken a sly dig at the misogyny of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and the film’s director Sandeep Vanga Reddy while reacting to a brutal murder of a woman allegedly by her boyfriend. Quoting the news story, Taapsee wrote, “Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her.”

It was reported Monday that a 19-year-old aspiring model was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on suspicion of her “character” in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, according to police; the accused has been arrested.

Once Twitter started criticising Taapsee for her tweet, the actor said in response, “Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you.” However, it did little to abate the storm of negative tweets; most questioned Taapsee’s choice of picking up a heinous murder for a sarcastic tweet.

Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Taapsee appeared to be referring to filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy defending the slapping scene in the Hindi version of his Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh. Sandep has directed both the original and Hindi versions. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Sandeep was asked about allegations of toxic masculinity and poor treatment of women in his film. “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” he had said.

The director received a lot of flak for his comments and later claimed he was misquoted. “You took me completely wrong. It’s not assault. When you’re so close to each other, when you can’t handle your worst thing with each other. And you don’t have the liberty of showing your worst side. The worst thing is not like ‘iss din daaru peeke aake maar rha hai’. It’s about the liberty of the expression between a couple who is deeply connected. It works for a woman also and it works for a man also. I spoke for both the sides. But sadly, they are quoting in a very wrong way,” he told Times Now.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 09:56 IST