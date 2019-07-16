Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha share their inside pics from Wimbledon, says ‘stuff sporting dreams are made of’. See pics

Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha has shared a series of pictures from their appearance at Wimbledon and they capture the spirit of the tournament.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anisha wrote, “The kind of stuff sporting dreams are made of @poloralphlauren #wimbledon #gladiators #federer#djokovic #strawberriesandcream.” The Chhapaak actor was seen in a flowy cream-coloured pant suit by designer Ralph Lauren while Anisha wore a matching white ensemble. Anisha’s post also had pictures of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the court, long shot of the ground and close-up pictures of the food Wimbledon is synonymous with.

She also shared another picture with Deepika on her Instagram story. The sisters are seen watching the game with full concentration in the image.

Also read: Super 30 box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan’s film earns Rs 50.76 crore, stays steady

Anisha and Deepika were at the Wimbledon men’s singles finals held on Sunday in London. While pictures from their appearance at the game were already going viral online, Anisha and Deepika had only shared invites for it. Now, Anisha has posted the fresh picture where the sisters pose together.

Deepika is currently in London to shoot for Kabir Khan’s 83 where she essays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev, with her real life husband Ranveer Singh as the Haryana Hurricane. The film is the story of Indian cricket team’s win in the ICC World Cup 1983.

Pictures of Deepika having a good time with director Kabir Khan’s daughter Sairah were recently shared by the director’s wife, former VJ Mini Mathur. She wrote, “Clearly @sairahkabir is having the most fun on the #83 shoot !! And @deepikapadukone gave her some serious girl goals :) @kabirkhankk.” She has recently wrapped Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she plays an acid attack survivor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 09:02 IST