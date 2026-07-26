'Won't delete': BJP MP's daughter defends critical post on Pradhan's resignation; Instagram account now 'taken down'

Archita Sachin Rahar, Sarangi's daughter, shared an Instagram story referring to Pradhan's resignation following the NEET paper leak controversy. The post quickly became a talking point within political circles and on social media, with several BJP leaders in the state expressing displeasure over her remarks. However, her Instagram account no longer appears in search results on the platform. A report said that her account has been 'taken down'. However, HT could not independently verify the claim.

The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister has triggered an unexpected controversy within the BJP in Odisha after a social media post by the daughter of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi drew criticism from party leaders.

Instagram post becomes flashpoint Rahar's Instagram Story reportedly featured a photograph of Dharmendra Pradhan against the backdrop of the national flag, accompanied by the message: "Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid massive student protests over the NEET leak fiasco," according to posts shared on social media.

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While the post was criticised by sections of the BJP, her mother's office maintained that Rahar was expressing her personal opinion.

"Everyone has the right to express their views. Her daughter, who is from Gen Z, said she stands by her statement. She has the right to speak her mind," the MP's office assistant Dhaneswar Barik told news agency PTI over phone.

Daughter refuses to delete post Sarangi asked her daughter to remove the Instagram story after receiving a phone call from Pradhan's office. However, the effort reportedly did not change Rahar's position, sources told PTI.

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In another social media post, Rahar reportedly wrote, "Also, to DP's PA who is sure to text my mother asking me to delete my previous story (it has happened before) -- Don't bother. I won't delete. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hind."

Sarangi publicly backs Dharmendra Pradhan Hours after the controversy gathered attention, Aparajita Sarangi posted a message on X expressing support for Dharmendra Pradhan following his resignation.

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She wrote:"Sri @dpradhanbjp ji has tendered his resignation today. Resigning after owning moral responsibility calls for a lot of courage. I stand by him in this very difficult time. I wish for him the best for the days to come. May Lord Jagannath shower HIS Blessings upon him."