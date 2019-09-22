Daughter’s Day: Kajol, Ajay Devgn share childhood pics of Nysa, say ‘daughters should be celebrated everyday’

bollywood

On the occasion of Daughter’s Day, actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared adorable childhood pictures of their daughter Nysa Devgn on Instagram. The girl, who is now a grown up, can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap in the picture shared by Kajol.

Sharing the adorable post, Kajol wrote, “Just you will always fit in my arms @nysadevgan #HappyDaughtersDay.” While Nysa is in a green frock, Kajol is in a pink dress and green spectacles as she embraces her.

Ajay posted a throwback pool picture on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY. #DaughtersDay.” The pic shows Ajay having fun with Nysa and son Yug in a pool.

Nysa is occasionally spotted with her mother during their salon outings. The star kid turned 16 this year and is currently pursuing her studies in Singapore. Kajol had shared a similar message on her birthday this year along with a picture of the mother-daughter duo. She wrote, “Happy 16th birthday to my sweet, sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don’t think that will ever change. However old you grow know that you will always be my heartbeat. Love, always.”

Kajol with Nysa at a salon. ( Varinder Chawla )

The teenager was once targeted by trolls for her choice of clothes. Sharing his anger, father and actor Ajay Devgn had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I feel, at times, people forget (how young she is) and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that. I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone.”

On being asked if the constant spotlight on his kids bother him, Ajay recently told IANS, “It does hinder me. But I think kids are also sensible that if they inherit so many positive things from their parents, there will be some negatives also.”

Kajol and Ajay also have a nine-year-old son, Yug who is often named by Kajol in her picture credits. Talking about their parenting style, Ajay had once said, “Kajol is the strict one, and handles the discipline of the house. What [Nysa and Yug] don’t get from her, they come and complain to me, and I give them whatever they want. But I also say, ‘Don’t tell this to your mom.’”

