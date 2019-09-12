Kajol begins birthday celebrations of son Yug with adorable mother-son pic

bollywood

Sep 12, 2019

Kajol has shared a picture with her son, Yug, a day before his birthday. Yug will turn nine on September 13. She captioned the picture, “Birthday week starts.”

The picture shows Kajol posing with Yug in her lap. The actor often posts pictures with her children. She also has a daughter, Nysa, with husband Ajay Devgn.

Kajol’s picture was warmly received in the comments section. Her sister, Tanishi Mukherjee, left party emojis, and Hichki filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, “Love this pic.”

“How someone can be so beautiful like this,” wrote one fan. “Awweee mother son goals,” wrote another. The post has been ‘liked’ by over 200000 accounts.

In August, Kajol took Yug to Tanishaa’s tree-planting drive at Mumbai’s Lonavala. Her mother, Tanuja, also attended the event, and pictures of the family were shared online.

Speaking about what sort of mother she is, Kajol said at an NDTV event, “I’m a Hitler mother... I’m a bad cop, Ajay’s a good cop... But the percentage of the good cop has dropped in him. He has realised that it is necessary to be a bad cop sometimes. That he can’t always look at the mother to say ‘no’. I’m 30% bad cop, 70% good cop.”

She added, “It’s very much a hands-on job... You have to do an internship with a child... You have to know that you will make mistakes and that others will make mistakes. You’ll have to forgive them and yourself. It is one of the most rewarding jobs... To see your children growing up to become good human beings.”

Sep 12, 2019