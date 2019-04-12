Kajol shares stunning picture clicked by son Yug, fans praise the budding photographer

Actor Kajol is mother to daughter Nysa and son Yug, who are rarely spotted by the paparazzi. While several star kids are often expected to follow their parents footsteps and join films, it seems as if Yug has already found his calling. Kajol recently shared a picture of herself clicked by Yug on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Yug devgan at work again ...”

The picture seems to have been captured by a professional photographer but has actually been clicked by Yug who is just eight-years-old. Kajol is proud of him and her friends and fans also couldn’t stop showering the young boy with praises and words of encouragement.

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar reacted to the picture saying, “So so so pretty kajol i think we look the prettiest when our kids click us.” Hichki director Siddharth Malhotra commented on the picture, “He is fab...” Kajol’s friend Biaca Contractor asked Kajol, “Damn! Can I borrow him for a day?”

Many of her fans also reacted to the picture by not just praising Yug’s photography skills but also Kajol’s beauty. A fan said, “@kajol wow. He’s set the frame so right.Beautiful Click.photographer skills.” Another reacted, “Those eyes are sheer magic!!!!!!”

Kajol and actor husband Ajay Devgn celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in February this year and also appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. Ajay had even made fun of Kajol over her social media habits. He teased Kajol for putting a lot of effort in choosing the right pictures to upload on Instagram.

He said, “The problem is not clicking the picture. Problem is, three hours they are only correcting the picture so that they can post it. She’s never done this in her life, budhaape (old age) me aake I don’t know why.” To which she quickly replied, “Tumhara budhaapa hoga, mera toh nahi hai! (You must be old, I am not).”

