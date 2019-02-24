Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate 20th wedding anniversary, reveal secret to their long marriage

Actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are about to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary (WHEN?) and have spoken about how they’ve managed to stay together for so long.

Talking to DNA ahead of their wedding anniversary, Ajay shared the secret to their relationship and said, “The best part is that we’ve never asked each other to be what we aren’t. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don’t feel uncomfortable that we’re not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we’re together.”

Defining his equation with Kajol, he said, “If you don’t have it, then you can’t be together for so long. We have a bond where we can tell each other whatever we want. Even at home, we are a chilled-out couple.”

Ajay and Kajol had tied the knot at his residence in Mumbai (WHEN), though they once confessed that there was never a formal proposal from either of them.

The couple were guests on the chat show Koffee With Karan earlier this season and were a riot as they unravelled several secrets about each other.

Even host Karan Johar had made fun of Kajol’s fixation with taking selfies and editing them for social media, and her habit of never buying anything expensive.

In the the episode, Ajay went on to comment on her social media habits, saying, “She has never done this in her life and I don’t know budhaape mein aake (in her old age)...” But Kajol had a prompt interjection, “Tumhara budhaapa hoga, mera toh nai hai.”

