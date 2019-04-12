Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted together outside hospital, Tiger Shroff gets kisses from Ananya and Tara. See pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted outside the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. He was joined by his rumoured girlfriend and reality show judge Malaika Arora. Arjun was seen in a white T-shirt and black pants combo while Malaika wore a pink T-Shirt with ‘Feminist AF’ written on it. The reason behind their hospital visit is not known.

Actor Tiger Shroff launched the trailer of his upcoming film Student of the Year 2 at a special event with the film’s female leads Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Tiger looked dapper in a blingy jacket and blue denims. Tara wore a short white dress while Ananya wore high waist pants and a ruffled top. Tara and Ananya gave Tiger kisses on stage, a moment that was captured on camera.

Actor Ajay Devgn was seen at the Mumbai airport with his son Yug. The father-son duo were on their way to Singapore. At the airport, Yug decided to goof around, much to everyone’s amusement. He tried to avoid the paparazzi but his father brought him back in front. Also spotted at the airport were Kalank actors Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. They were on their way to promote the film.

Other Kalank actors, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were in Delhi on Friday to promote the film. Alia was seen at the Fever 104 FM office in Connaught Place in a beige suit while Varun wore a black kurta pyjama.

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor wrapped up their film Kabir Singh on Thursday night and celebrated with a party. The two seem to be in a happy mood with Shahid flashing big smiles at the paparazzi and Kiara breaking into a fit of laughter while posing with him. The film’s teaser was recently revealed on Wednesday.

Malaika and Arjun outside a Mumbai hospital. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika and Arjun are rumoured to be dating. ( Varinder Chawla )

Reports suggest that they are planning to tie the knot on April 19. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday at the trailer launch of Student of the Year 2. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tiger gets kisses from the ladies. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mouni Roy caught on camera. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ishaan Khatter spotted at an eatery, Ayushmann Khurrana at a Facebook event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar at SOTY 2 trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ajay Devgn and his son Yug at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor at Kabir Singh wrap up party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anusha Dandekar with Kushal Tandon and Ranveer Singh at a launch event for Adidas. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor outside gym, Farhan Akhtar spotted at a salon. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 19:35 IST