Katrina Kaif shares a childhood image, sister Isabelle Kaif has the best reaction

Actor Katrina Kaif may have been on Instagram for less than a year but is already popular among her fans for her stunning pictures and candid captions. The actor has now shared a throwback picture of herself posing in front of a forest wallpaper. She captioned it, “I mean u gotta respect the earnest posing in front of the forest wallpaper #tbt #childhoodmemories”.

Many of her fans and friends too take a dig at the picture in the comments section. Among the first ones to comment was her sister Isabelle Kaif who responded to the picture saying, “Some serious hair goals happenings there!” Actor Nimrat Kaur of Airlift fame commented, “Love it !! Just priceless @katrinakaif (totally missed that it was a wallpaper until I read the caption !!” Singer Jonita also wrote, “That pose screams star in the making bro.”

Recently, Varun Dhawan commented on Katrina’s social media skills during his appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch. On being asked to name a celebrity who was more interesting on Instagram than real life, Varun named Katrina and said, “She is new on social media and appears to be very fun, having a great time with great pictures, sense of humour. Katrina in real life is all about work. She is a horse with blinkers except when she is hungry and wants to eat something. Then also she eats like a horse.”

Varun and his Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt also came up with an interesting bio for Katrina’s Instagram account on chat show Getting Chatty with Katty. On being asked to suggest bios for various Bollywood celebrities, the two replied, “The real Katty K.”

Katrina will now be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The film is the big Eid release of the year and also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Zero and alongside Aamir Khan in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:52 IST