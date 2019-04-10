Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Nadan Parinda’, describes Deepika Padukone as ‘Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are painting the town red with their chemistry as they promote their upcoming film, Kalank. The actors are coming together on screen for the fourth time and were at their candid best when asked to give interesting bios to a few Bollywood stars.

The two appeared on chat show Getting Chatty with Katty and came up with funny bios for their friends. On being asked to give a bio for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia described him as ‘Nadan Parinda’. Varun decided to call Disha Patani ‘Splitvila’ for her ability to do a split. The two agreed to call Shah Rukh Khan a ‘King’ in his bio.

On being asked about her Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh, Alia came up with ‘Baba’ for his bio description. However, Varun modified it to ‘Budweiser Baba’. Varun and Alia also share a cordial friendship with Katrina Kaif and called her ‘The real Katty K’ if they were to write her Instagram bio.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a still from Kalank trailer.

However, the two had no mercy for their Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and decided to describe him as ‘A dear one/nanha sishu’. They went on to call Arjun ‘Mr Know How’ for knowing about almost everything in the world and Alia even said, “he is part of the Big Bang Theory”.

Varun and Alia, however, came up with different descriptions for Deepika Padukone. While Varun wanted her to write ‘Deepika Singh Padukone’ in her bio, Alia came up with the song title Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast for her. On being asked to give a bio for Amitabh Bachchan, the two agreed to call him ‘G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) though Varun claimed to have taught Alia the meaning of the acronym.

Alia and Varun play Roop and Zafar in Kalank, respectively. The film is a grand love story set in the 1940s. Directed by Abhishek Verman of 2 States fame, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Kunal Kemmu also has a prominent role in the film besides Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani featuring in special dance numbers. The song First Class featuring Varun and Kiara is already out and was liked by the viewers.

