Kalank title song: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan fall in love to Arijit Singh’s melodious voice

After teasing fans with posters flaunting passionate characters, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has shared the ‘first love song’ from her upcoming film Kalank. This is the third song of the film, after Ghar More Pardesiya that had Alia flaunting some classical dance moves and First Class.

Titled Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, the song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh has lent his voice for the melodious number. Pritam has composed music for the song.

The song shows Alia, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Alia and Varun are seen falling in love with each other in the video.

Talking about the song, Pritam told Bombay Times that the film’s director Abhishek Varman wanted a bright and romantic number. “It has to be a bright and beautiful romantic number, which underlines the feeling one has when he or she starts loving someone intensely. It’s in the Indian spiritual space, something bordering on Sufi.”

The period drama, set in the 1940s, will see has an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in prominent roles.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, who has earlier worked with Alia on 2 States, Kalank is slated to hit theatres on April 17 and was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by the late Yash Johar. The film has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

