Gully Boy for Oscars: Nick Jonas, Soni Razdan congratulate Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, rapper Kaam Bhaari pens a rap song

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:55 IST

As Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was announced India’s official entry to the Oscars, a host of celebrities, including Nick Jonas and rapper Kaam Bhaari, congratulated the star cast and director Zoya Akhtar for the achievement. Nick, married to Ranveer’s friend and actor Priyanka Chopra, shared a fire emoji in response to Ranveer’s latest post on social media.

Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “We are so thrilled that #GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Thank you to the Film Federation of India, Aparna Sen, Supran Sen, Anindya Dasgupta, members of the jury and a big congratulations to our spectacular cast and crew.”

Joining in the celebrations, rapper Kaam Bhaari dedicated a rap song in the comments section. He wrote, “Gullyboy aya machaya, public ko hilaya, nukkad ka khana khilaya. Dhamaka ye laya, majboot kamaya ab oscar pe aaya.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal joined the party and teased Ranveer, saying, “Walking that red carpet be like ...” Ranveer’s Padmaavat co-star Aditi Rao Hydari also cheered him in the comments section.

Alia shared the same post on her Instagram account which was flooded with congratulatory messages. Her mother and Raazi co-star Soni Razdan wrote, “So so so so PROUD.” She wrote further, “Congratulations to the entire team of #gullyboy this is incredibly exciting news !”

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Gully Boy.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also reacted to the good news and commented to the post, “Amazing.” Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma, designer Manish Malhotra, Gauahar Khan and many others also shared their happiness on the development.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy was inspired from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. It also starred Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Siddhant, who rose to fame for playing MC Sher in the film said, “I am super-excited. My first web show Inside Edge got nominated at the Emmys last year and now my first film is going to the Oscars!! It’s a special moment! It is all about Zoya (Akhtar) ma’am’s genius, Ranveer Singh’s uplifting bromance, and (producers) Ritesh Sidhwani and (Farhan Akhtar) sir’s mentorship! Credit goes to the whole crew.”

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 10:52 IST