Deepika Padukone blushes as Ranveer Singh whispers in her ears, see picture

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:32 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh, who involved in cute PDA with wife and actor Deepika Padukone at the recently held IIFA Awards, has shared a romantic picture from the event on his Instagram stories. The couple can be seen sharing a light moment in the monochrome picture.

Ranveer is seen whispering something in Deepika’s ear which made her smile. The two were seated in the front row and were continuously chatting with each other. A video of them holding hands, seated between Alia Bhatt and Daisy Shah had surfaced online and showed them lost in deep conversation.

While Deepika had worn a shimmery lavender off-shoulder gown with a veil, Ranveer was in a dramatic grey suit with a big red ribbon tied in a bow on his shoulder. He was seen lifting Deepika’s long veil as she walked ahead of him.

Ranveer Singh, left, walks along with his wife Deepika Padukone during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Deepika Padukone stands for photographs as she arrives to attend the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/Dattaram Mahadev Kaudare) ( AP )

Deepika had recently shared a set of memes targeting Ranveer and herself. She found hilarious similarities between their IIFA awards outfits and some really random things.

Deepika Padukone shared these memes on Instagram.

Ranveer won the IIFA Best Leading Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film Padmaavat in which he played the antagonist, Alauddin Khilji. He had also announced that he would soon get his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, right beside Deepika’s.

He is currently busy with the film titled ‘83 that traces the journey of India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

The film’s cast also includes Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 13:20 IST