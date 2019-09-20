Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh don’t need internet to make memes about their outfits anymore. Here’s her latest art

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:36 IST

Deepika Padukone may be late to the party but she is finally here. The actor has been all about sharing memes on Instagram lately and her fans are loving her for it.

On Thursday, the actor shared yet another set of memes targeting her husband and actor Ranveer Singh and herself. She found hilarious similarities between their IIFA awards outfits and some really random things.

Sharing a photo combo of Ranveer’s samurai-inspired look from the night with Agnes of Despicable Me, Deepika asked her fans ‘who did it better’. She even wrote the word ‘Mine’ with the picture and tagged Ranveer. Ranveer and Agnes wear their hair in the same fountain top knot in the picture.

In the second picture, she compared her own flowing lavender gown to a colourful floor mop. “Close enough,” the picture read. Deepika wrote ‘ROFL’ with the picture.

Deepika had previously shared memes about her relationship with Ranveer, waking up early and food, earlier this weeks. The meme showed two bunnies talking to each other. One bunny says: “I want to wake up with you for the rest of my life.” The other said: “I wake up at 5.00 am.” In response, the first bunny responded: “Never mind.”

Ranveer won the Best Actor award at the awards night for his role as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. While grabbing his award on stage, he announced that he would soon get his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, right beside Deepika’s.

“My mother-in-law was like -- you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. I will see you in London,” said Ranveer, referring to the fact that wife Deepika already has her statue at the museum.

Talking about Deepika’s wax statue in London, he said: “Let me just add that my wife’s ‘putla’ is the sexiest of all. I must say Deepika is a perfectionist, therefore she was very particular about all the time that she devoted in getting her statue made.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2018. Ranveer said: “I’m going to be figuring out my pose and dress. It’s going to be you and me baby, husband and wife, in Madame Tussauds together. Boom.”

At the event, Ranveer was also seen carrying Deepika’s veil. On the work front, the couple will be seen together in the film, 83

