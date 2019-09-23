Nick Jonas video calls Priyanka Chopra after concert, fans can’t handle the cuteness. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:32 IST

A new video of singer Nick Jonas and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra FaceTiming each other has been shared online, much to the delight of their fans. The video was taken after one of the Jonas Brothers’ recent concerts, and shows Nick walking amid a sea of fans, while he’s FaceTiming with Priyanka.

Nick and Priyanka’s fans couldn’t get over how cute they are. “Awww Nick looking so happy,” one person wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post. “So cute I love that they keep in touch even though they’re far from each other,” wrote another fan.

In an interview to Andy Cohen, Priyanka said that because of the amount of time she spends apart from Nick, she endorses FaceTime sex. “Do you believe in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart?” Andy asked her, to which she replied, “For sure.”

But when they are together, Priyanka told ETOnline in an interview that Nick likes to stare at her face every morning. She said, “It’s actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I’m just like, ‘Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer. I’m, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he’s just ... it’s amazing and super sweet.” She added, “That’s what you want your husband to do. But it’s also, like, a little awkward. OK. He’s like, ‘Let me stare at you, you aren’t even conscious yet.’ Like, literally, I’m not even, I’m not joking. It’s really wonderful.”

