Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas cheer for Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner ahead of Emmy Awards. See pics

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:47 IST

As Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner attended the 71st Emmy Awards where she was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, the Jonas family cheered for her on the social media. Everyone from husband Joe Jonas to sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra wished her luck on Instagram.

Though the award went to actor Julia Garner of Ozark, the Jonas family took to social media to wish Sophie luck ahead of the Emmy Awards.Sophie still had a reason to celebrate as the show won in the Outstanding Drama Series.

Alfie Allen, from left, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams, of the cast of Game of Thrones, at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Alfie Allen, from left, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Lena Headey, of Game of Thrones, appear on stage at Emmy Awards. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas cheer for Sophie Turner on Instagram.

Priyanka had wished her luck by sharing pictures of her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark along with a list of nominees with whom she was competing with at the Emmys. She captioned it, “@Sophiet our #Emmys nominee!!! Good luck to our girl tonight” along with a few heart emojis.

Joe Jonas cheered for Sophie Turner on Instagram. ( AP )

Joe shared a heartfelt message for the Emmy nominee on his Instagram Story. “I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you,” he wrote.

Nick Jonas also shared a powerful picture of Sophie’s onscreen character and wrote, “8 seasons of brilliant work. Congrats on your Emmy nomination.”

Sophie Tuner made a ravishing appearance in a pink blush gown with a structured bodice, slit up front and belted waist. She paired the feminine design with a diamond statement collar necklace and strappy chrome stilettos. To pull the romantic look together, the actor tied her hair into a playful half-up ponytail with the rest of her hair falling down on her back and kept her makeup soft and natural.

The Jonas Brothers -- Joe, Nick, Kevin Jonas -- are currently performing at their Happiness Beings reunion tour in Kansas City.

Game of Thrones made new record for the most nominated series (32) at this year’s Emmy Awards. The hit HBO series already boasts 260 Emmys and had been nominated over 700 times since it premiered in 2011, reported People.

(With ANI inputs)

