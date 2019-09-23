Emmy Awards 2019 live updates: Chernobyl bags 2 wins; Game of Thrones yet to score

It’s television’s biggest night of the year and the stars have all arrived for the Emmy Awards 2019 in Los Angeles. There are stars aplenty but no ringmaster for the three-hour show. However, it could go just as smoothly as February’s no-host Oscars, fingers crossed.

HBO’s Game of Thrones will seek to make Emmy history one final time. The Television Academy’s 24,000-plus voters had two weeks in August to pick their favourites.

Check out LIVE updates from the Emmy Awards ceremony here:

6:58:00 IST Bandersnatch wins best TV movie Black Mirror special episode Bandersnatch has won the Best TV Movie award. The episode was path breaking for how it got viewers to participate and interact with the character.





6:51:00 AM IST Jharrel Jerome wins best actor in a limited series Jharrel Jerome wins best actor in a limited series or movie for Netflix’s When They See Us. The show was about five young black men accused of raping a white woman in New York’s Central Park in the 1980s. It is the first win of the night for the series written and directed by Ava Duvernay. Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us.





6:48:00 AM IST Craig Mazin wins for best writing for a limited series Craig Mazin has won best writing for a limited series or movie for HBO show Chernobyl. Craig earned a lot of praise for his show based on the 1986 nuclear disaster. ““I’m very pleased to accept this in their memory,” he said in his speech.





6:42:00 AM IST Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor for a limited series Ben Whishaw has won the best supporting actor for a limited series or movie for A Very English Scandal. He starred on the show with Hugh Grant.





6:37:00 AM IST Best Directing for a Limited Series goes to Johan Renck HBO’s Chernobyl got its first award for the night with Best Directing for a Limited Series going to Johan Renck.





6:34:00 AM IST Patricia Arquette wins best supporting actress Patricia Arquette has won best supporting actress in a limited series for The Act. Patricia Arquette arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )





6:31:00 AM IST Game of Thrones cast takes the stage The cast of Game of Thrones, including Sophie Turner, Carice Van Houten, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and other took the stage at the Emmys. The cast of Game of Thrones at the Emmys.





6:27:00 AM IST RuPaul’s Drag Race wins best reality competition program RuPaul’s Drag Race has won best reality competition program at the Emmys 2019.





6:15:00 AM IST Phoebe Waller Bridge wins best actress comedy Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins best actress in a comedy series for Fleabag. “No! Oh my God... No... I find acting really hard and really painful,” she said. Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )





6:10:00 AM IST Bill Hader wins best actor comedy for Barry The Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series has gone to Bill Hader of Barry for the second straight year. Hader took home the Emmy for the HBO comedy about a hit man-turned-actor. Bill Hader accepts the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Barry. ( REUTERS )





6:05:00 AM IST Harry Bradbeer wins best directing for a comedy series Harry Bradbeer has won the best directing for a comedy series for Fleabag. He thanked his “crew who made something beautiful for almost no money. A cast who only has to open their mouths to make me look good. And thank you, Phoebe, for coming into my life like a glorious grenade”





6:00:00 AM IST Phoebe Waller Bridge wins for best writing for a comedy series Phoebe Waller Bridge has won her first Emmy for the night. She won for best writing for a comedy series for her series Fleabag. “Look at her,” she said on stage with her Emmy in her hand. Phoebe Waller Bridge with her Emmy.





5:50:00 AM IST Alex Borstein wins supporting actress in comedy Emmy The Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series goes to Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for the second straight year.





5:45:00 IST Tony Shalhoub wins for best supporting comedy actor The first Emmy Award of the night has gone to Tony Shalhoub for best supporting actor in a comedy. Shalhoub took his fourth Emmy on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater for his role on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



