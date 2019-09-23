Emmy Awards 2019 red carpet: Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke bring Game of Thrones glam to TV’s biggest night. See best looks

tv

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:30 IST

The 71st Emmy Awards are underway at in Los Angeles and like every year, some of the biggest Hollywood stars have turned up in the best outfits on the red carpet. Actors such as Emilia Clarke, Sandra Oh and many others brought their fashion A-game to the big night.

Making appearances on the red carpet were Games of Thrones stars such as Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Carice Van Houten, Kit Harington and others. Thrones has 14 contenders across seven categories. Serial winner Peter Dinklage is a front-runner for sharp-tongued dwarf Tyrion Lannister, as is Maisie Williams as princess-turned-assassin Arya Stark. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) are among the others in the running.

Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Julia Louis Dreyfus of Veep also made an impressive entry at the red carpet. Mrs Maisel -- Amazon’s story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic -- won the best comedy Emmy last year, and the second season is well-placed to add further prizes Sunday.

Check out these and more stars from the Emmys red carpet:

Emilia Clarke at the ceremony. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the Emmys. ( REUTERS )

Carice van Houten arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Michael Douglas, left, and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Zendaya arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Sandra Oh arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Marisa Tomei at the Emmys. ( REUTERS )

Amy Adams arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Sophie Turner at the awards. ( REUTERS )

The Emmys will be broadcasted LIVE in India on Monday morning at 5am on Star World. The repeat telecast will be at 10pm.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 05:52 IST