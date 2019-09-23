Emmy Awards 2019 complete winners’ list: Game of Thrones scores 2 wins, Fleabag emerges on top with 4 awards
Game of Thrones won the Emmy award on Sunday for best drama and Fleabag scored best comedy.
Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 71st Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday. Game of Thrones wrapped up its run with an Emmy for best drama series -- and 12 total for its final season.
Fleabag pulled one of the biggest surprises of the night, sweeping the prizes for best comedy, best actress in a comedy, as well as best writing and directing -- a major disappointment for perennial winner Veep in its last season.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: Game of Thrones (HBO)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: Fleabag (Amazon)
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Porter, Pose
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Bill Hader, Barry
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, Ozark
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: Chernobyl (HBO)
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Patricia Arquette, The Act
COMPETITION PROGRAM: RuPaul’s Drag Race
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES: Saturday Night Live
