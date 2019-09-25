Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim quitting movies: ‘Who are we to dictate what someone should do?’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:01 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has finally addressed her The Sky Is Pink co-star Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit movies. When Zaira made the announcement in July, she was met with support and criticism in equal measures.

Priyanka said in an interview to Mid-Day that Zaira’s decision to quit movies is her own. “It’s a personal choice. Who are we to dictate what someone should and shouldn’t do? She is an amazing actor who has done incredible work. We will always wish her the best,” Priyanka said. She added that the two have not spoken to each other about it. “I’ve spoken to her many times, but not about her decision to quit films. That’s none of my business. She’s an amazing artist but maybe it was time for her,” she said.

Zaira had said she had decided to give up her film career as she felt her relationship with her religion was threatened. “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘imaan’,” she said, referring to her faith. “While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my ‘imaan’, my relationship with my religion was threatened,” she said in simultaneous posts on her social media profiles.

Wasim’s last film was the 2017 drama Secret Superstar, in which she played a Muslim teenager who sings surreptitiously because her abusive father would not allow it. She won several awards for the film.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on Salman Khan’s comments after Bharat: ‘He came for Nick Jonas and my reception, we went to his house’

Zaira made her debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal. She played a young wrestler in the film, which went on to become the most successful Hindi film ever made. Her performance in the film received praise from critics and audiences alike.

Zaira plays Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar’s daughter in the film. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:01 IST