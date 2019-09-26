Arjun Kapoor feels Malaika Arora set the red carpet on fire with her latest look, is all heart for her

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:17 IST

Actor Malaika Arora turned up in her most glamourous avatar at the Vogue Beauty Awards in a white corset gown. Among the thousands of fans who couldn’t stop praising her style sense, her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor too reacted to her look on Instagram.

Malaika shared a picture of her look for the awards night where she sizzled in a white corset gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with dark lips, soft curls and sky-high heels. Impressed by her style quotient, Arjun dropped a fire and a heart emoji in the comments section.

Many of her fans hailed her for her fitness and style. A fan wrote, “ohh gosh even I am of your age, I want your figure.” Another commented, “Soooo hottieeee.” One more fan wrote, “You are really sexy age just number for you and your body malaikaa mam.”

Malaika shared another picture in which she can be seen looking away from the camera while holding her dress in her hands. Actor Chunky Panday called her “Faaab” and dropped a sparkling heart emoji and smiley in the comments section.

Malaika had worn the Kristian Aadnevik gown to collect Fitspiration - Female award at the event. Her sister and former actor Amrita Arora had also joined her in a cream and black gown as they went posing together on the red carpet.

Also read: Vogue Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan stun on red carpet, take home awards. Read complete winners list

Malaika has just returned from New York and is currently focussing on her yoga studios. The 43-year-old had earlier told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “My 40s are my teens. Of course I don’t look the same way I did as a teenager, but life is all about growing and evolving and changing with time. You can’t stop your body from ageing; the idea is to embrace age gracefully and make the most of it. I am waiting to meet my wrinkled old self.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 12:16 IST