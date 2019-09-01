Malaika Arora posts an elegant pic of herself, actor Sanjay Kapoor teases her about her ‘in-house photographer’, see pics

bollywood

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making the most of their holiday, presumably in Austria. If it isn’t a swim in a lake, then it certainly roaming the streets in a town. The two have posted fresh pictures from their holiday, much to the delight of their fans.

Sharing one of the pictures of herself, Malaika wrote: “Happy Sunday” with many heart emojis. The picture shows a side profile of the actor-model, who is in a cream-coloured T-shirt. Her fancy watch and sunglasses immediately catch the eye. The picture generated quite a few responses but one by actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s uncle, was the most entertaining. He wrote: “Your in house photograher is doing a good job.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared new pictures from their holiday.

Malaika also shared a number of pictures as the couple roam about the town. It is not clear where they are in Austria, but in one of the pictures, she is standing at the entrance of Cafe Mozart, named after one of the most celebrated classical composers of all-time Mozart, a native of Austria. A day before, she had posted a picture, with blooming flowers of different hues in the background.

Arjun too shared pictures from the scenic country, many of them were at the same spot as Malaika. He too shared a black and white picture in front of Cafe Mozart. Sharing a new selfie of his, he wrote: “Sharpish Sunday Selfie.”

On Saturday, Malaika had shared a video with her swimming in the lake. Sharing it as an Instagram story, she had written: “One with nature.”

Malaika and Arjun walked the ramp at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week 2019. While Malaika walked the ramp for designer Divya Rajvirr, Arjun showcased the work of designer Kunal Rawal.

Speaking about her relationship, Malaika told Pinkvilla in a recent interview that she and Arjun aren’t at all alike, Malaika said that ‘he has his traits and I have mine, and that’s what makes us gel’.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 16:25 IST