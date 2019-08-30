e-paper
Malaika Arora swims in Austrian lake, did Arjun Kapoor take the video?

Malaika Arora has shared a new video of herself, swimming in an Austrian lake. Did Arjun Kapoor shoot the video?

bollywood Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in Austria on vacation.
Malaika Arora has shared a new video on Instagram. The video, broken up into parts for it to be accommodated on Instagram stories, shows Malaika swimming in a lake, presumably in Austria. Although the TV personality hasn’t specified where she’s vacationing, the general consensus is that she’s in Austria, with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

“One with nature,” Malaika captioned the post. Malaika on Wednesday shared a picture of herself, gazing at a lake, with mountains in the background. She captioned the video, “Stop, reflect and be grateful,” she captioned the post. “Now ul r putting the same posts also?” filmmaker Farah Khan wrote in the comments section, alluding to a similar post shared by Arjun.

 

Malaika and Arjun left for Austria last week, and were joined by Arjun’s uncle, Anil Kapoor and Anil’s wife, Sunita. Farah took a potshot at the vacation even then, and wrote alongside a video, “When u can’t afford Viva Austria.. u come to Wai Maharashtra.. shout out to my rich friends @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita@arjunkapoor @malaikaaroraofficial .. #FOMO #ravinehotel.”

 

Stop, reflect and be grateful 🙏.... #wednesdaymusings💜

Malaika and Arjun walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. While Arjun was the showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal, Malaika walked the ramp for designer Divya Rajvirr.

Speaking about her relationship, Malaika told Pinkvilla in a recent interview that she and Arjun aren’t at all alike, Malaika said that ‘he has his traits and I have mine, and that’s what makes us gel’.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 16:17 IST

