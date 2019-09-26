Vogue Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan stun on red carpet, take home awards. Read complete winners list

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:24 IST

Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and several others brought their fashion A-game to the Vogue Awards 2019 red carpet on Wednesday. Sara Ali Khan was a vision to behold in midnight-blue ensemble. She won the Fresh Face Female award of the night.

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a bright fuchsia pink gown. She won the Beauty Of The Year award. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore wore a saree to the function and won the Beauty Legend title. Malaika Arora won the Fitspiration Of The Year award.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal and Swara Bhaskar at the event,

Sharmila Tagore, Malaika and Amrita Arora and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma Tanna.

Shibani Dandekar and Bhumi with Tahira Kashyap.

Alia opted for a bold look for the night with her shimmery outfit and frizzy hair. She won the Beauty Of The Decade award. Gully Boy actor Siddharth Chaturvedi won the Fresh Face Male award.

Actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap were crowned Beauty Warriors at the awards night. Both of them battled cancer last year.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu gives it back to Rangoli Chandel on Saand Ki Aankh

Dressed to impress, Shahid Kapoor turned heads in metallic suit while Vicky Kaushal opted for a dual shade suit. While Shahid won the Man Of The Decade award, Vicky was crowned Man Of The Year.

The 10th edition of Vogue Beauty Awards was held in Mumbai and disco was the theme for the awards this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 08:45 IST