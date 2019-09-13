Dharmendra can’t control his tears on Superstar Singer as he revisits his childhood. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:50 IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra could not control his tears when he was shown a short video of his own journey from a small village in Punjab to Bollywood, during singing reality show Superstar Singer. A clipping shared by Sony TV, the channel that airs the programme, shows Dharmendra getting emotional as host plays a video journey of Dharmendra. It starts from his village in Punjab, Sanewal, and takes us to the railway tracks where Dharmendra used to go after bunking his school. We are later shown his school, and his favourite desserts - gajar ka halwa and lassi from two particular shops.

When the video ends, Dharmendra said, “Rula diya yaar, tumne mujhe rula diya (You made me cry dear). Yahi mai khwab dekhta tha yahan aane ke. Us pul pe jaata hun to us pul se kehta hu ki Dharmendra tu actor ban gaya yaar! (This is where I dreamt of coming to showbiz. Even today, whenever I visit that bridge, I say ‘Dharmendra, you became an actor!).”

Also read: Neetu Singh pens emotional note as Rishi Kapoor returns to India: ‘It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot’

“Us pul se ja ke kehta hu ki mere khwab pure ho gaye. Aur ye gaaon ki mitti ke kann kann se juta hun. Hum waha partition se pehle se rehte the. Mai to jazbaati insaan hun, tum mujhe waha le gaye jaha mere jazbaat ubhar ubhar ke baahar aa rahe the. (I tell it to the bridge, so that it knows that I have achieved my dreams. I am attached to the soil of my village, I am an emotional person and you took me to a place where all my emotions belong),” he added.

Dharmendra ji couldn't stop his tears when the #SuperstarSinger stage showed the world his journey and struggle to the film industry. Watch him and the #DhamakedarDeols this weekend on #SuperstarSinger at 8 PM pic.twitter.com/amhxCvpcDF — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2019

Dharmendra was on the show, alongwith son Sunny Deol and grandson Karan Deol to promote their film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Directed by Sunny, it will mark Karan’s debut in Bollywood.

The participants on the show also paid tribute to Sunny and Dharmendra by singing their hit songs. A pair of kids crooned Jhilmil Sitaaro ka, another sang Jab Hum Jawaan Honge from Sunny’s debut film Betaab.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 10:49 IST