Neetu Singh pens emotional note as Rishi Kapoor returns to India: ‘It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot’

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:41 IST

Neetu Kapoor, who provided a steady support to husband Rishi Kapoor while he was undergoing treatment in New York, on Thursday, penned a heart-warming post on Instagram about the experience.

Neetu took to Instagram to share how the ‘phase’ influenced her. She accompanied the post with a throwback picture of herself. “Where did the last 11 months go ?? Was a long road !!! It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot,” she wrote.

The couple returned to India on September 10 exactly after a span of 11 months and 11 days.Rishi tweeted after his return, “BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!”

Rishi received a warm welcome upon his return to Mumbai, after a year in New York, where he had been receiving treatment for cancer. His wife, Neetu Kapoor, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of a balloon with the words ‘Welcome home dad’ written on it.

Rishi and Neetu have two children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Both siblings had often paid visits to their parents over the last 12 months. “This simple ballon has so much Warmth Love and belonging,” Neetu captioned the picture.

During an almost year-long stay in NYC, the Prem Rog actor was visited by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar among others.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 10:08 IST