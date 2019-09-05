Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer: Sunny Deol presents son Karan Deol in a mushy love story, watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:24 IST

The first trailer of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is finally out and it promises a playful and romantic love story. Sunny has directed his son in the movie - this is his third film as a director, after Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer opens with Sahher Bambba signing up for an adventure trip and Karan Deol as her guide. Their relationship begins with sweet banter and soon turns to attraction and love. Sharing the trailer, Sunny wrote, “Every generation has a story to tell. Come witness the biggest love story of this generation. Presenting the trailer of #PalPalDilKePaas.”

Every generation has a story to tell. Come witness the biggest love story of this generation. Presenting the trailer of #PalPalDilKePaas: https://t.co/ZjLtT080mH — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 5, 2019

The trailer was earlier scheduled to be launched on Wednesday but was postponed due to incessant rains in Mumbai. Sunny released a statement in this regard, which read: “I do not want any of you to go through any inconvenience due to rains today. Hence, we have decided to postpone the event. Will keep everyone posted.” He also circulated a video of the leads.

Sunny had recently revealed how he reacted when Karan expressed his desire to join Bollywood. The 62-year-old actor said, “I asked him if he was absolutely sure about this. This is a profession which can hurt you, damage you. We have to be strong enough to face whatever comes our way. One needs to have love, passion and talent here. Acting is a compilation of a lot of realities of life which have to be brought together. I told him I support his decision. As a father, I’ll be around him but eventually only he has to do everything.”

Watch the Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer here:

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a love story and has been shot across various exotic locales of Manali. Before featuring in the upcoming film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is set to hit theatres on September 20.

