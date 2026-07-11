New Zealand journalist asks why PM Modi doesn't hold press conferences. Diplomat's response is this

A New Zealand journalist raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi not holding press conferences during an interaction with Indian diplomats, prompting a response from a senior external affairs ministry official who defended Modi’s style of political communication. New Zealand journalist's question on Modi press conferences draws diplomatic response

The question came during Modi’s visit to New Zealand, the final stop of his three-nation tour, which has focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

During the interaction, a New Zealand journalist asked Indian diplomats: “Why has PM Modi not done a press conference?”

Responding to the query, external affairs ministry official Rudrendra Tandon said it was not his place to comment on the Prime Minister’s political approach.

“It's not appropriate for me as a civil servant to question Modi's political method. He is a very successful politician. But let me give you some context,” he said.

Explaining Modi's style of communication, Tandon described him as a leader who prefers direct engagement with voters rather than communicating through intermediaries. “Prime Minister Modi is a quintessential Indian politician. By and large, Indian politicians favor direct contact with their electorate. They want direct contact. They don't like being spoken down to. They don't like being spoken to through intermediaries,” he said.

Tandon added: “And Modi has perfected the art of direct contact with his electorate. And he seems to be doing a rather good job of it since, you know, he's been elected. He's in his third term. He's one of the longest serving prime ministers in our country,” he said.