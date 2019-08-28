Ahead of his first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol says he is ‘somewhat in love’

bollywood

Actor Sunny Deol’s son, Karan, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Ahead of the film’s release, the young actor spelt out the reasons for choosing a romance, shooting for this film in trying conditions and being Dharmendra’s grandson.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Karan mentioned how Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas came to be his first film. He said: “I’m an intense romantic and I’m starting with a love story because I found it interesting. While we were brainstorming, the idea just came up and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was born. Having said that, there is action in the film too as another side to my character is unveiled later in the film. It’s a film about external factors which influence the loves of the couple and try to stop the romance from blossoming.”

Posters from Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

On prodding about his personal life, soon-to-be-an-actor laughingly added that he is in love. “I am somewhat in love I would say,” he acknowledged.

As a comic interlude, he added how he too has a dialogue inspired by his father’s famous line ‘Yeh dhai kilo ka haath’ from his 1993 film Damini. Karan revealed that as a child he was shy and wrote poems to give expression to his feelings. “When I felt low, I used music to vent. I started writing poetry when I was 12 and it went on to become a hobby. I still have most of them except for the earliest one, I wish I had preserved them too. I have written some short stories and given a chance, I would love to write a script too.” He also said that he used to watch a lot of animation, and later, he watched a lot of Star Wars and Quentin Tarantino films.

Karan mentioned how when he told his grandfather, actor Dharmendra, about his desire to become an actor, the veteran actor cautioned him about competition, adding how he had to be ‘mentally and emotionally strong’. Karan added how shooting for the film in Himachal Pradesh was tough. They went to places that didn’t have proper roads. “But dad is a taskmaster and we’d trek for a couple of hours, set up the shot and shoot. I wonder if many of those locations have even been seen on screen before.” He mentioned how temperatures would go down to minus three-four degrees and how one time he had to slide on a wall of ice with his co-star Sahher Bambba. “There was a waterfall too, a blast of cold wind and icicles. We had to keep going with a smile on our faces. It was scary but gave us an adrenalin rush.”

The actor counts Chupke Chupke and Arjun as his favourites from his grandfather and father’s films respectively.

