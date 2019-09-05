Dharmendra reveals one habit he wouldn’t want to pass on to grandson Karan at Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer launch

bollywood

Actor Sunny Deol could not attend the trailer launch of his son’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas but grandfather Dharmendra made sure he filled in for his absence with his witty statements at the event. Sunny has directed the film, which also marks the debut of newcomer Sahher Bambba.

On being asked about what habit he wouldn’t like to pass on to Karan, Dharmendra said, “Bas daru na peeye. Aur bhi bahut si hain, sab samajhte hain saare. Bas itna samajh jaye ki dada ki kaun si cheez nahi leni h (He should not drink.They all understand which other habits they should not adopt from me).”

The Sholay actor also praised the unit of the film for shooting at Khardung La paas under tough weather conditions. He said, “My son my heartbeats are faster than yours. Yesterday, even God showered their blessings all day that ‘come tomorrow let me give my blessings first.’”

Talking about his choice of roles, Karan said that he would like to take up any character that touches his heart. “I love films so much, I would love to do an animated voice-over, comedy and would love to play a villain. For an actor its very important that you step out of your comfort zone, that’s the only time you will actually grow. But action touches my heart.”

Feeling extremely nervous, Sahher said at the event, “The fact that I got chosen out of x number of girls, there was lot more pressure to prove a point.” Reacting to her statement, Dharmendra said, “What will she do if a MA exam paper is given to her in LKG itself!”

The trailer was scheduled to release on Wednesday but was postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The trailer shows Sahher signing up for an adventure trip and Karan Deol as her guide.

