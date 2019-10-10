The Sky Is Pink celeb review: Priyanka Chopra’s film is beautiful, say Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait. See screening pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:13 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood comeback film The Sky Is Pink was screened for the media and celebs from the industry on Wednesday in Mumbai. As expected, the film got glowing reactions and reviews, which were shared on social media after the screening.

Farhan Akhtar, who stars as the male lead of the film opposite Priyanka, retweeted multiple reactions, thanking his friends and film critics for their kind words. Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Nikhil Advani, Arjun Kanungo and many other heaped praises on the film.

Diana called it a beautiful film. “Still trying to get over #TheSkyIsPink A beautiful, beautiful film. Congratulations @priyankachopra, @FarOutAkhtar, #ShonaliBose, #RohitSaraf, @ZairaWasimmm, @roykapurfilms @RSVPMovies & the entire team,” she wrote. Kubbra loved Priyanka and Farhan’s characters from the film. “Imagining the possibilities of life, when nothing seems to go your way is the essence of #SkyIsPink love love Moose and Panda. This is such a dear film @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar @RSVPMovies,” she wrote.

Colors TV’s Raj Nayak wrote, “#SkyisPink! What a brilliant film, a true story. This is definitely @priyankachopra’s best performance till date. @FarOutAkhtar is brilliant & @ZairaWasimmm steals your heart. A MUST WATCH movie. #ShonaliBose please take a bow, you have delivered a masterpiece. @roykapurfilms.”



Director Nikhil Advani wrote, “#TheSkyIsPink will make you laugh, cry, applaud and cheer. #ShonaliBose shines as she tells the true life story of the brave #Choudhury family with such immense passion. @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar @roykapurfilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies.”

#TheSkyIsPink was so so emotional ! Not gonna lie, I sobbed. Loved it. @priyankachopra and @FarOutAkhtar are fantastic and the writing is so effective. Felt every minute of it. Go check it out in the theatre ya’ll! — Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) October 9, 2019

Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani wrote, “What an amazing film #theskyispink is!!! @FarOutAkhtar the way you portrayed a father dealing with the loss of a child. That last speech!!!” Arjun Kanungo wrote, “#TheSkyIsPink was so so emotional ! Not gonna lie, I sobbed. Loved it. @priyankachopra and @FarOutAkhtar are fantastic and the writing is so effective. Felt every minute of it. Go check it out in the theatre ya’ll!”

Farhan attended the screening with his girlfriend and singer Shibani Dandekar. Priyanka, meanwhile, is in New York where she is promoting the film on multiple talk shows like The Today Show and The View.

Other celebs who attended the screening include Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and also his mother Zeenat, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aparshakti Khurrana, Radhika Madan and Nitesh Tiwari. Director Shonali Bose was all smiles as she posed for the photographers. See pics here:

The Sky Is Pink is about a couple that loses their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is slated to release on October 11.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 09:10 IST