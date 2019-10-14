Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath are happy parents to-be as they celebrate baby shower with friends, family. See pics

tv

Television host and comedian Kapil Sharma threw a colourful baby shower for his wife Ginni Chatrath on Monday and the pictures have finally arrived on social media. Kapil and Ginny are expecting their first child together after getting married in November last year.

One of the pictures shows Kapil posing for a picture with Ginni. She is seen all decked up in a bright pink gown, complete with a flower crown, some ornate bangles and henna on her hands. Kapil is seen in a blue shirt with white polka dots. Both of them are seen smiling for the camera, excited for the arrival of their child.

More pictures show the balloon decorations at the venue and Ginni’s pictures with her friends. One Boomerang video shows her with Kapil’s co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh, and Kashmira Shah. All the women are seen rubbing their bellies as they pose for the video. Actors Mahhi Vijj and Krushna Abhishek were also at the party.

Talking about their baby, Kapil recently told Mumbai Mirror, “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health. “

He added, “There is no prep because we don’t know if it would be a boy or girl. It’s a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off.”

