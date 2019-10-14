e-paper
Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath are happy parents to-be as they celebrate baby shower with friends, family. See pics

Pictures from Ginni Chatrath’s baby shower have arrived on social media. See her pose with husband Kapil Sharma and her friends.

tv Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath at her baby shower.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath at her baby shower.
         

Television host and comedian Kapil Sharma threw a colourful baby shower for his wife Ginni Chatrath on Monday and the pictures have finally arrived on social media. Kapil and Ginny are expecting their first child together after getting married in November last year.

One of the pictures shows Kapil posing for a picture with Ginni. She is seen all decked up in a bright pink gown, complete with a flower crown, some ornate bangles and henna on her hands. Kapil is seen in a blue shirt with white polka dots. Both of them are seen smiling for the camera, excited for the arrival of their child.

 

 

 

 

More pictures show the balloon decorations at the venue and Ginni’s pictures with her friends. One Boomerang video shows her with Kapil’s co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh, and Kashmira Shah. All the women are seen rubbing their bellies as they pose for the video. Actors Mahhi Vijj and Krushna Abhishek were also at the party.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13

Talking about their baby, Kapil recently told Mumbai Mirror, “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health. “

He added, “There is no prep because we don’t know if it would be a boy or girl. It’s a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off.”

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 17:48 IST

