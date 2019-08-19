Kapil Sharma to woman who accused him of making sexist comments: ‘Check your facts’

tv

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:19 IST

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was drawn into a controversy, not of his making, when a woman tagged him in a tweet and accused him of making a sexist comment against women. Kapil promptly replied to the lady in question, denying any wrongdoing and asking her to check her facts.

Replying to the woman on Twitter, Kapil wrote: “Dear sister, kash aap react karne se pehle facts check kar letin. Woh shabd mere nahin thhe. Baki Ram ji sab theekh karenge. Dhanyawaad. (Dear sister, how I hope you had checked facts before reacting. Those words were not mine. Lord Ram will take care of the rest). ”

Dear sister, काश आप रीऐक्ट करने से पहले facts चेक कर लेतीं। वो शब्द मेरे नहीं थे। बाक़ी राम जी सब ठीक करेंगे 🙏 धन्यवाद https://t.co/mxl8km2o7Y — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 19, 2019

Kapil was reacting to a lady’s tweet which endorsed another tweet about Kapil’s alleged utterance on women.

The woman had tweeted: “Kash dhamki dene se pehle last line padh li hoti woh shabd @KapilSharmaK9 ke hain. Ho sakey toh usse block mariye aur case kijiye jo TV par phaltu bakwaas karta aur @Sony iska bhi boycott kijiye. Madam, Twitter par samajik karyakarta matt baniye. Real mein kariye. Ladkiyon ke liye kuch, yahaan bas RT follower ka moh hai. (How I wish before threatening, you had read the last line. Those lines were said by @KapilSharmaK9. If possible block him as he keeps uttering nonsense of TV. Sony (channel) should also boycott him. Besides, madam, instead of being a social worker on Twitter, please do some good for girls in the real world. Twitter is all about RTs and followers.”

लड़कियों से कभी भी इज़्जत से बात नही करनी चाहिए



नही तो सेट हो जाती है..



और सेट हो गई तो बाप भी बनना पड़ेगा..



और इतनी कम उम्र मे बाप नही बनना चाहता है 😂😂😂😂



कपिल शर्मा कहिन 😝😝😝 — आवारा लड़का राज (@_i_hate_you_aaj) August 18, 2019

Also read: Karan Johar on drug party accusation: ‘Vicky Kaushal was recovering from dengue, my mother was sitting with us’

It all started when a Twitter user wrote how Kapil had allegedly said that one should always be disrespectful towards women, else they want to date men and then men have to marry them. The person ascribed it to Kapil Sharma. The tweet garnered angry reactions with one woman even threatening the person in question of police action and a possible jail term.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 16:18 IST