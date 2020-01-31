Neha Kakkar wears bride-to-be glasses, Aditya Narayan gives her a rose. Fans cannot wait for wedding

tv

As the date of the “wedding” of Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan and singer Neha Kakkar, (also one of the judges of the singing reality show), gets closer, fans are super-excited. Pictures and videos from the upcoming episode are being widely shared online by fan clubs.

Neha can be seen wearing bride-to-be glasses in one of the pictures. In another, Aditya is seen giving her a red rose, as she blushes. There are also pictures of them performing a romantic dance on the Indian Idol 11 stage.

This week’s episode of Indian Idol 11 will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who will come on the show to promote their upcoming release Love Aaj Kal. In one of the videos doing the rounds online, Kartik and Aditya are seen shaking a leg to Dheeme Dheeme together, as Sara and Neha cheer them on.

Fans are rooting for Aditya and Neha. “Wow both r made for each other,” one commented, while another wrote, “Bs Shaadi ki der h.” Another commented, “Both are so sute and so cute and i love you nehu mam very much.”

Earlier this month, Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan came on the show and announced that he was getting him married to Neha. Even as she was still absorbing the news, her parents came on stage and gave the relationship their stamp of approval.

While Neha seemed to be shocked by the proceedings, Aditya was ecstatic and even did a happy dance on the stage. His mother Deepa Narayan Jha then came on stage and said, “We love you, Neha. You are so good, a beautiful singer and large-hearted. We see you on TV and we fell in love with you. Aditya has talked about you a lot.”

February 14 has been announced as the date of Aditya and Neha’s “wedding”, but it seems to be a gimmick to introduce new themes for the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Udit has said that he would “love to see a female singer joining my family”. Showering praise on Neha in an interview with Navbharat Times, he said, “Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs.”

“Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” he added.

